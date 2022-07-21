LORIDA — A local man is facing various charges involving alleged molestation of two children.
Jasper Leroy Phipps, 46, reportedly threatened and attempted to kill himself on June 18 by crashing his vehicle into a railroad crossing signal pole on U.S. 98 at Cowhouse Road.
He allegedly said he didn’t want to go to prison. Accused of molesting children under age 12, he allegedly told deputies that he knew they would believe the children and not him, and he knew his life would be over.
Therefore, reports said, he stated he wanted to be dead.
Arrest reports state that deputies talked to the mother of one of the two children. She claimed the child informed her of Phipps trying to take them to the bathroom to have sex, and that he’d been molesting that child since the child was 9 years old.
Arrest reports do not indicate how old the child is now, but both the child and a friend were the alleged victims, and Phipps was charged with molestation of a child under age 12, as well as one between age 12 and 15.
Almost all of the narrative of the arrest reports was redacted, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials, due to domestic violence allegations, juvenile victims and statements that might be viewed as a confession.
Phipps faces four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation under age 12, five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of ages 12-15, three counts of solicitation of sexual battery and one count each of showing obscene material and witness tampering — a life felony.