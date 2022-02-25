AVON PARK — Sheriff’s deputies have found a suspect and arrested him in connection with Monday night’s Avon Park murder.
Carlos Martinez, 50, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 50-year-old woman found dead Tuesday morning behind Advance Auto Parts on U.S. 27.
Deputies have not yet notified next of kin and cannot yet release the victim’s name. Also, certain details about how she died were redacted from Martinez’s arrest report, but it did state that an autopsy performed Wednesday indicated she died of blunt-force trauma to the head after being severely beaten.
The report indicates that detectives connected Martinez to the crime via surveillance video from businesses along the highway, which recorded him and the victim walking behind the auto parts store. He reappeared alone from behind the store after the estimated time of death, shortly before 1:33 a.m. Tuesday.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office press release on the arrest reminds readers that not all arrests result in convictions and everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Martinez is in the Highlands County Jail without bond.
Arrest reports state that Martinez, homeless, and the victim constantly argued with each other. As an apparent guest at an unknown residence, Martinez got kicked out by the homeowner on Sunday, reports state.
At 11:55 p.m. Monday, Martinez and the victim entered the Circle K store at 998 U.S. 27 in Avon Park — at West Palmetto Street — and bought one or more “Four Lokos” brand alcoholic energy drinks along with a pack of 305’s brand cigarettes.
Reports note that Martinez wore a black “Joshua Tree” T-shirt and blue jeans. The victim, reports said, had on a green camouflage T-shirt, blue jeans and a red jacket with a hood.
Based on camera footage, the two sat on a bench at the southwest corner of the Circle K parking lot until 1:19 a.m., then started walking south along the east side of U.S. 27, reports said. Cameras at Long’s Air Conditioning at 800 U.S. 27, a tenth of a mile south and a two-minute walk on Google.com/maps, also recorded them at 1:19 a.m.
Reportedly, cameras recorded them arguing as they stopped briefly, then started walking again at 1:22 a.m., leaving the view of the Long’s cameras, and walking into the view of Badcock Furniture at 607 U.S. 27, on the other side of U.S. 27.
Reports state that cameras recorded the victim walking toward Advance Auto Parts faster than Martinez, and that he ran to get in front of her and block her. She reportedly walked around him to the back of the auto parts store, on the east side of 650 U.S. 27 North, and the two of them disappeared from view.
At 1:33 a.m., reports said, cameras recorded Martinez reemerging alone from around the north side of Advance Auto Parts and in front of Rangel Tires. The victim did not reemerge.
Using this information, detectives later obtained a search warrant for Martinez’s mobile phone and his GPS coordinates. They found him at the Family Dollar store at 116 S. Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. in Lake Placid, approximately 29.5 miles south of the victim.
Arrest reports state he was wearing a black “Joshua Tree” T-shirt and blue jeans, the same clothes as seen in surveillance videos, with what appeared to be blood on his pants. Reports said he agreed to speak with law enforcement, and was driven to the Sheriff’s Office interview room.
Reports indicate that he made a statement after being told of Miranda rights. However, his comments were redacted from reports. Reports said the video surveillance and other evidence, also redacted, gave probable cause for his arrest.