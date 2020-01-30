SEBRING — A reported robbery last May at the Econo Lodge in Avon Park has led to the arrest of a local man on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.
Joshua Cole Varnes, 30, was arrested early Friday afternoon under a warrant, and is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Warrant affidavits from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office state that at 1:55 a.m. May 14, 2029, deputies arrived at the Econo Lodge, 2511 U.S. 27 in Avon Park.
They learned that a 30-year-old Sebring man, the robbery victim, had been invited to Room 224 by a 33-year-old Jessica Marie Denman, an acquaintance of his.
Denman’s arrest reports stated that she was subsequently charged that night with armed robbery.
Once the victim stepped inside, reports said, a man stepped out of the bathroom and another came in behind him from the outside door, drew a semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at the victim.
Reports said the gunman then pistol-whipped the victim on the left side of his head and then punched him in the head several times, bruising and cutting his left arm and hand.
Arrest reports stated the victim recognized the gunman as Denman’s boyfriend.
Once the victim got hit, he was forced onto the bed, according to reports, where the others took his backpack, wallet and smartphone. The backpack contained clothes and toiletries. The wallet had two prepaid cards and $310 in cash.
The three then collected all their belongings from the room and fled. Varnes is listed as the man who stepped out of the bathroom.
Highlands County Clerk of Court records show no armed robbery cases, yet, against the boyfriend who stepped in through the door.