SEBRING — Sebring police got word Sunday about a portable generator stolen from Tractor Supply.
The suspect, according to arrest reports, allegedly got his girlfriend to drive him to the store in her car, then took his girlfriend’s car when he left with the generator, leaving her behind in the parking lot.
She told police that they could find 29-year-old Carlos Delcid, at a house off Memorial Drive on Spring Garden Road. Reports said he tried to flee out the backyard when police arrived, but police cornered him.
Delcid was arrested and charged with grand theft of more than $750 and less than $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is also being held in the Highlands County Jail on a violation of probation warrant out of DeSoto County.
When police caught him, reports said, they allegedly found another generator, a Ryobi, partially removed from its packaging and stowed in the rear cargo area of a 2004 Honda CRV, which had a temporary Texas tag. Neither the tag nor vehicle identification number came back as registered or owned by anyone.
Police also found another man who said he had only met Delcid that day, who was trying to sell him the Ryobi generator. He did not know to whom the Honda or Ryobi belonged, reports said.
The theft from Tractor Supply took place Sunday evening. Police received word at 6:51 p.m. Sunday and met an employee who told them a man took a Champion generator, valued at $800, from the store and loaded it into a blue Chevrolet Malibu.
The employee said he never attempted to pay for it.
He then left in the car, heading south on U.S. 27, arrest reports said. Police found his 25-year-old girlfriend in the parking lot. She told them Delcid had her drive him to the store to pick up a prepaid order. He went in and she waited in the car, the arrest reports stated.
When he returned, she saw employees following him, she told police. She got out of the vehicle, but Delcid then got in the driver’s side and drove off, the report stated.
The employees who were following him told police they had asked him for a receipt so they could remove the security tag. When he insisted it was an online prepaid order, they asked fellow employees to check for any internet orders that day.
Reports said Delcid left the store before they could confirm it. Employees following him, the report stated, were using their phones to record him and the vehicle tag number before he left.
Store employees showed video surveillance footage to officers, showing Delcid loading the generator on a flatbed cart and leaving with it. The girlfriend, however, declined to file charges of auto theft against him, the report states.
When officers searched Delcid, reports said, they found a dark blue plastic straw with white residue in his left front pants pocket. Reports said the residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
Reports said officers read a Miranda warning to Delcid, and he told them he did not wish to speak with them at that time.