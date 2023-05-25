A local man allegedly broke into Hill-Gustat Middle School last Friday and stole three Chromebooks along with $530 in cash.

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives identified Joseph Dunihue Jr. as the suspect and have since charged him with unarmed burglary of a structure, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession/trafficking of a gram or more of LSD and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

