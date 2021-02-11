SEBRING — A Sebring man is facing charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest after an incident where he allegedly yelled at a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old while brandishing a knife.
Matthew James Stevens, 33, has since bonded out of jail. The incident, according to Sheriff’s Office reports, took place at or just before 7:30 p.m. last Friday at an apartment on Melody Lane in Sebring.
Deputies found him sitting in the parking lot when they arrived, with a knife holster attached to his waist band. Deputies ordered him to get on his stomach several times and then had to make him get on his stomach, arrest reports said.
The 9-year-old was visiting the 7-year-old and they had gone outside to play when they saw Stevens outside, drinking and talking to himself. They left to play, but when they got back, Stevens allegedly met them on the patio, calling them names, saying they didn’t live there and telling them to leave.
He allegedly then pulled a knife from his right side and began waving it around while standing 10 feet from them, reports said. The two children tried to enter the apartment, but Stevens yelled at them and blocked their path, reports said.
The children, afraid, ran to another adult who then disarmed Stevens by taking the knife from where he’d dropped it, near his foot.
Both the witness and deputies reported Stevens smelling strongly of alcohol. It was later learned that he didn’t live at that apartment, but at another apartment two buildings over from it.
Allegedly, when asked for a statement, Stevens said he did not do anything and was only trying to help people.