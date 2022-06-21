SEBRING — A hit-and-run crash Thursday, Sebring police learned, stemmed from an encounter between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
After investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Christopher James Barajas on charges of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a collision, as well as aggravated stalking after an injunction and installing/using tracking devices and applications to follow someone.
It started at 3:37 p.m. Thursday when police went to the scene of a traffic crash on Sebring Parkway at Kenilworth Boulevard. Police found a vehicle on the CSX Railroad tracks south of the intersection of Sebring Parkway and West Josephine Street.
They found the driver, a 19-year-old woman, at the Chevron Food Mart at Parkway and Kenilworth. She told police that earlier that day she was at the “DMV,” meaning the Highlands County Tax Collector’s Office, and was approached by her ex-boyfriend, Barajas.
She told police she was afraid for her life and had a protection order against him, filed prior to moving to Florida. Arrest reports state she showed it to police.
The woman told police that Barajas approached and stood in front of her vehicle. She tried to drive away when, allegedly, he jumped on the hood of the car.
Allegedly, she swerved to get him off the car, but did not serve aggressively, reports said. He did eventually get off the hood and stood in front of the car, at which point, she backed up and drove away, reports said.
He then got in his own car and started to pursue her toward and onto Sebring Parkway, reports said.
The woman told police she was terrified, thought Barajas would kill her and called 911 right away. According to reports, he then hit her car with his, forcing her off Sebring Parkway.
After that, he left, reports said.
Reports also said the crash totaled the woman’s car.
No one, not even the woman’s family, knew she was in Sebring, reports said. She believed he was tracking her.
Police found Barajas, but not his vehicle, at the Wawa gas station, reports said, and brought him to the Sebring Police Department to make a statement.
Reports state that he waived his Fifth Amendment rights after being given a Miranda warning. He then said that he knew of the protection order against him regarding the woman.
A portion of his statement was redacted from published reports, but he apparently told police where to find a tracking device on the woman’s vehicle, because reports stated they found it where he told them to look.
Police arrested him on charges of installing a GPS device on a vehicle without permission, of aggravated assault for running the woman’s car off the road, of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, of aggravated stalking for contacting her at the Tax Collector’s Office and following her afterward and for violation of a protective injunction — two counts.