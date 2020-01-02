LAKE PLACID — A Lake Placid man allegedly in possession of a weapon was arrested and charged with having ammunition, and charged with a violation of probation, as a result.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies sought out 22-year-old Joseph Isaac Ibanez of Lake Placid after learning of a Snapchat social media video that alleged he had a gun.
The video was posted on Dec. 19 to an account called “chicosuave,” according to arrest reports. It allegedly shows a man with long black hair and a purple bandana covering his face talking about someone driving by his house pointing a BB gun in his direction.
The man allegedly said people need to quit playing games because they could “get capped,” and then he showed what looked like a handgun, arrest reports said.
Deputies met with Ibanez at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 19 at his home on Sarasota Street in Lake Placid, where he told them he didn’t have a gun and allowed the deputy to search him and his home.
He also, allegedly, asked the deputy if the visit had anything to do with someone flashing a BB gun at him.
Reports said Ibanez then told the deputy he had confronted the person, who told him it was a BB gun and then left.
While looking in a dresser drawer, the deputy found a box of .45-caliber hollow-point bullets.
Ibanez denied knowing it was there and said it was his girlfriend’s.
Deputies arrested him, but later heard from a witness who resides there, who reported finding a firearm hidden in the wall of the home.
The witness told deputies that Ibanez had asked this person to lie and say the ammunition was not his but theirs.
The witness then pulled up what was allegedly Ibanez’s Snapcaht account, named “chicosuave,” played the same video and confirmed the person in the video was Ibanez.
The gun from the wall, arrest reports said, is a Glock 3-4 9mm handgun, which was found to be stolen after running the serial number.
It has a ported slide above the muzzle and the front sight is broken off, reports said. In the video, allegedly, the gun appears to be the same make and model with the ported slide and the missing front sight.
Arrest reports also state Ibanez has five prior felony convictions.