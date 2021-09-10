SEBRING — The man who pleaded no contest to castrating another man in a hotel room could be sentenced in Circuit Court this morning.
Gary Jon Van Ryswyk, 76, plead nolo contendere in late July to practicing healthcare without a license with bodily injury, punishable by up to 15 years in state prison, and practicing medicine without an active license, which is punishable by five years in prison and $5,000 fine.
After Van Ryswyk’s plea, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, a document generated by a probation officer for purposes of making a sentencing recommendation. Court records show that Highlands County detectives Jennifer Felix-Arroyo and Roger St. Laurant provided confidential depositions for Estrada’s consideration.
The judge has the option of sentencing Van Ryswyk today or at a later date.
Because Van Ryswyk plead to both counts, defense attorney Jennifer Powell said, the agreement calls for him to serve three years in Florida state prison, which includes a one-year minimum mandatory sentence, as well as a mandatory $1,000 fine. Court costs and restitution to the victim, if any, will be determined.
The victim, who met with Van Ryswyk twice in the weeks before the procedure, asked Van Ryswyk to castrate one of his testicles, Highlands County Assistant Prosecutor Richard Castillo said. St. Laurent wrote in his arrest report that he saw the victim standing with a bloody towel over his genitals. Van Ryswyk had set up an impromptu surgical “theater” with scalpels, trays, and other equipment, his arrest report stated.
In another case, Virgil Lee West, accused of shooting and killing Shawn Zeigler on July 14, 2015, was arrested in the Highlands County Jail Wednesday and charged with battery of a detained person on an inmate/visitor. His arraignment on that charge is Oct. 4.
West will also have a new attorney representing him today, a Polk County lawyer named Robin Howard Stevenson.
“I will be representing him from this point on, to the trial and to the very end,” Stevenson said. He won’t be in court this morning with West, because he’s already defending a murder defendant Brionna Wren, in Lakeland. Wren and her boyfriend, Larry Lewis Golden, are on trial this week for the killing of Golden’s 6-year-old daughter.
On Aug. 7, West suddenly found himself without a lawyer after assistant public defender Julia Williamson moved to the 5th judicial circuit in Ocala. The 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Bartow assigned Amy Thornton to represent West, who then told Estrada moments after she introduced herself that a conflict required her to withdraw from West’s case. Estrada said at the time that he would refer West’s case to the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, which assigns lawyers to cases for which they have no conflicts of interest.
Stevenson was asked to take the case and he agreed.
Lawyers defending Joseph Edward Ables, accused of killing Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry in May 2018, have asked for a continuance on the status hearing that is still on today’s docket.
Estrada may grant that continuance this morning, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
Defense lawyers have hinted that they will seek an insanity defense for Ables, 72.
Bartow prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Ables, who is charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and felony cruelty to a cat. The court has set Oct. 3, 2022, as a tentative date for jury selection.