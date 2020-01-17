SEBRING — A Daytona Beach man died early Thursday morning on southbound U.S. 27 after a northbound vehicle crossed his path between Crooked Lake and South Lake Wales.
James Hildock, 77, was driving a red 2012 Ford Escape that rolled several times and landed on its roof. He died on the scene after a wreck that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Thursday near Collany Lane, south of Warner University.
Hildock’s family members told deputies he was heading to work at Sebring International Raceway, according to Polk Sheriff’s officials.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle — 24-year-old twins Taron and Tarell Rolle of Bartow — survived their injuries.
Hildock and Taron were wearing their seat belts; Tarell was not.
Tarell, the passenger, was thrown out when Taron lost control of the 2001 tan Isuzu Trooper, which rotated counter-clockwise, went through the grass median and hit the Escape before flipping onto its passenger side.
Taron told deputies that he and his brother were heading to work and he does not know why he lost control of his vehicle.
Both brothers were transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where they are expected to recover from their injuries.
Polk deputies still have the incident under investigation. They had to close the highway for approximately five hours to gather data and clear debris.