AVON PARK — A newspaper carrier, running a route early Friday morning, came upon a fire on Century Boulevard in Avon Park, with the resident trapped in a backyard pool.
Jim Ervin, who delivers newspapers for the Highlands News-Sun, said the mobile home was already engulfed in flames when he drove by, and he didn’t know anyone was home, until he heard someone yelling.
“I was getting ready to call 911 when I heard a man in the swimming pool out back,” said Ervin, who had to knock out part of the privacy fence and screen panel to find the man. “I couldn’t see him, but I heard him hollering.”
Ervin described the man as being in his late 60s and somewhat disoriented. Rather than let Ervin assist him out of the pool, the man told Ervin to go outside of the pool enclosure until police arrived.
“I was afraid the pool roof would melt,” Ervin said.
Sheriff’s officials said it took three minutes for Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies to arrive, and seven minutes for Avon Park Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue to arrive on scene.
Once deputies arrived, Ervin helped them pull the man out.
Avon Park Fire Department Station 5, HCFR Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, HCFR Highlands Lakes Station 1, HCFR West Sebring Stations 9 & 10 responded along with Battalion Chief 1, and Medic 4 from Avon Park were alerted and responded, said HCFR reports.
HCFR reports that Battalion 2 and Rehab 51 also responded. Medic 4, first to arrive, confirmed the house was fully involved. Firefighters got the fire out, but stayed on scene for four hours to ensure it was completely extinguished, given the nature of the flooring and additions to the house.
The home was a total loss, but no injuries were reported, HCFR reports state. The American Red Cross is assisting the resident.
Firefighters have not determined the cause and have called in the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.