SEBRING — The mother knew something was wrong when her child began sleeping in a closet. Her new husband, Quindre Randolph, had started viewing pornography and using her credit card to access it.
He ignored her warning to stop viewing pornography and cheating, so she threw him out.
But Randolph cried to be let back in the home.
“He cried to be back home,” the mother told Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives. “He felt for the kids, he missed the kids. He claimed that he loved the kids.”
She told investigators that she let him back in with a warning, but he continued seeing other women and viewing pornographic videos. There were other hints in the home, such as the time she came home and saw a child sitting in her husband’s lap in the dark. There were other signals that child sex abuse was occurring in the home.
The wife told investigators that she then warned her husband, “I told you, if you ever touch my child, you could be 90 (years old) and I was 120 (years old) I would blow your head off.”
With that, she threw him out and contacted the police.
Prosecutor Courtney Lenhart questioned the young victim about what happened. The victim told her that Randolph would carry her into a bedroom after her mother, a nurse, started working nights. It was there that Randolph assaulted her, the victim told Lenhart.
Randolph is scheduled to go on trial the week of Nov. 7 on three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12. Each charge is punishable by life.
Lenhart, who has secured life sentences and other lengthy sentences for convicted child sex criminals in Highlands County, will prosecute Randolph, 37. His defense lawyer is Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter.