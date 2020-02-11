LAKE PLACID — A 37-year-old Lake Placid man is facing three charges, including DUI, after a wreck where he allegedly hit and ran.
Margarito Martines Vasques has also been charged by Lake Placid police with operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in addition to charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence, with a Breathalyzer test of 0.141, nearly twice the legal limit.
He was also cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic and for failure to provide proof of insurance.
His court date, according to arrest reports, is 1 p.m. Feb. 20.
Three witnesses, two from Virginia Gardens and one from Venus, reportedly saw the wreck and followed the suspect, calling him in to law enforcement.
According to Lake Placid police reports, the wreck took place at or shortly before 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2, at 1001 U.S. 27 South, near the junction with South Main Avenue in Lake Placid.
Vasques was southbound on Main Avenue in a blue 2000 Ford F150 while Donald Edwin Martin, 79, was also southbound on U.S. 27 in the right-hand lane in a green 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
Frances Martin, Donald’s wife, told the Highlands News-Sun that he had just visited the Lake Placid Arts and Crafts Country Fair and was heading home when he saw the Ford truck coming from the side and not stopping. She said he moved over into the left lane to avoid it, but “it kept coming” and knocked his truck into the median. It then kept going, she said.
According to police reports, officers were told via Central Consolidated Dispatch that the suspect Ford with front-end damage was in the parking lot of Sav-A-Lot, south of the wreck site, and that witnesses had followed the truck.
Upon arriving at Sav-A-Lot, the officer was flagged down by three people — Kyle Snoke, John Bustamante and Richard Quigg —reports said. They had taken a photo of the driver as he got out of the truck.
The officer found the suspect and questioned him. Some of the man’s statement was redacted from reports, but the report said he was identified as Vasques and as the owner of the truck. He also, reportedly, had no injuries.
Reports said dispatchers confirmed for the officer that Vasques had no valid driver’s license. The officer also noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. His eyes were watery and he was swaying two inches, back and forth.
After a Miranda warning, Vasques consented to a field sobriety test, which reports said he was unable to pass. He was arrested and taken to Highlands County Jail, where he was given two breath tests, four minutes apart, starting at 6:34 p.m. At five hours after the wreck, reports said, Vasques’ measured alcohol level was 0.141. The second reading was 0.138.
Frances Martin had nothing but thanks for the fact that her husband was not hurt worse in the wreck than he was, although his classic truck was totaled, she said.
She also said she was immensely thankful that three witnesses took it upon themselves to follow and monitor the runaway driver for police.
“Someone took the time to follow and help catch this guy,” Frances Martin said.