SEBRING — A Sebring man unconnected to any local aluminum contractors, but facing several false contracting charges, now faces charges in four new cases.
Jason McKay Lee, 36, of Sebring — who has no business relationship with either Lee Aluminum & Construction in Lake Placid or Bobby Lee Aluminum in Avon Park — faces four counts each of grand theft between $750 and $5,000 and falsely identifying himself as a contractor.
Lee has the same charges in five other cases out of Lake Placid, dating from alleged incidents on April 24, 2020; June 4, 2021; an unspecified date in June 2021; July 5, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021.
The newest cases date from alleged incidents last year between April and May in Sebring, on Sept. 10 in Lake Placid, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 19 in Lake Placid, and between July 27 last year and Feb. 1 this year in Lake Placid.
In the Sebring case, it is alleged that Lee took $1,400 from a Sebring resident but failed to build a carport at the man’s home on Garland Avenue. As of the time of the Feb. 9 arrest report, the victim had not heard from nor been able to contact him since Aug. 21, 2021, reports said.
Reports state that Jason Lee, when questioned by deputies on the matter, requested an attorney before answering any questions. Reports do not contain any further mention of what statements he may have made to detectives, if any.
In the Sept. 10 case in Lake Placid, arrest reports state that the victim entered into a $2,425 arrangement to have Lee build a screen room with an insulated roof and screen door at a home on Catfish Creek Road.
The man paid Lee $1,800 up front as a deposit with the promise that the work would be done within seven to 10 days, and with the promise that the resident would receive a discount for helping Lee with the work, reports said.
However, the work did not start and Lee allegedly never showed up when he promised, reports said. The victim kept in contact with him until Dec. 23, 2021. He asked Lee to return the money, but Lee stopped communicating with him, reports said.
Lee made a statement to deputies on Dec. 16, reports said, but the statement was redacted from reports. Deputies looked for a business or contractor’s license for Lee through the Department of Business and Professional Regulations, reports said, but found none.
In the August to September incident, reports said, a victim on Cloverleaf Road paid Lee $13,025 to remodel a bathroom but had not been able to contact Lee since December,
Reports said the victim then paid a licensed contractor $7,200 to complete the work Lee allegedly left undone.
Lastly, in the case that stretched into February, a resident on Placid Lake Boulevard had paid Lee $6,200 to do work on his house. On July 27, the victim paid Lee $3,300 to replace sliding glass doors. On Aug. 9, he paid $2,550 to replace all the windows except bathroom windows. Then, on Oct. 1, he paid Lee another $350 to replace the bathroom windows.
As of Feb. 9, the report states, no materials had been delivered and no work had started. The victim spoke with Lee several times, reports said, but only got excuses.
During that interview, Lee also requested an attorney, reports said.