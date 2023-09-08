Toreaun Ulykee Thompson asked a judge for a new defense lawyer on the eve of his trial for attempted murder and the answer was … no.

Thompson – who faces trial next week for attempted felony murder with great bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a vehicle, grand theft of that vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm – will instead proceed to trial with Jonathan E. Mills, his court-appointed lawyer.

