Toreaun Ulykee Thompson asked a judge for a new defense lawyer on the eve of his trial for attempted murder and the answer was … no.
Thompson – who faces trial next week for attempted felony murder with great bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, armed burglary of a vehicle, grand theft of that vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm – will instead proceed to trial with Jonathan E. Mills, his court-appointed lawyer.
During a jury trial status hearing Wednesday, Thompson complained that Mills hadn’t done enough to prepare for his trial.
Mills, a veteran lawyer, told Senior Circuit Court Judge J. David Langford that he’d investigated every avenue for his client.
“I’ve successfully filed for a motion to hire a private investigator to find other witnesses. I have deposed every available witness and have done everything I can for my client,” Mills told Langford.
Thompson also said Mills had failed to get him a plea agreement.
Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby, who is prosecuting Thompson, told the judge she has not, and will not, offer Thompson a plea arrangement. Langford then told Thompson that Mills would defend him at trial.
In fact, it appears Swaby is seeking as much prison time for Thompson as possible. She informed the judge that she will be seeking to designate Thompson a prison releasee reoffender. If a defendant commits a violent felony within three years of being released from the Florida prison system, the judge must give the maximum sentence according to the degree of the crime.
Thompson served three years and two months in a Florida state prison for possession of MDMA and for robbery by sudden snatching; he was released in 2019. He allegedly committed the attempted murder and other crimes in September 2021 – well within the three-year span.
Thompson is accused of shooting a fellow former inmate in the face with a pistol and leaving him for dead in an orange grove. A grove worker found the victim two days later, barely alive. He was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where an X-ray showed a bullet still lodged in his neck.
The victim – by writing his answers – informed detectives that Thompson and he had sexual relations while in jail. He told detectives that Thompson contacted him via Facebook Messenger, asking to meet for sex. When the victim picked up Thompson in his car, Thompson directed him to the orange grove. When they got out of the car, prosecutors say, Thompson suddenly shot the victim in the face, stole his car, and drove off, leaving the victim in the grove.
The victim is expected to testify about Thompson’s alleged attack during the trial next week.
The alleged crime occurred on Sept. 11, 2022 – exactly two years to the day of his Monday trial date. A judge could sentence Thompson to jail for life if a jury finds him guilty.