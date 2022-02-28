AVON PARK — A man cleaning out the garage of his new home Thursday found what looked like a live hand grenade.
He called the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad. It looked real to them.
They took it away to X-ray it and dispose of it, Highlands Sheriff’s Office officials said. There is no word yet if they were able to verify it as a live ordnance.
Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands Sheriff’s Office, said the previous owner was deceased. It’s unknown if he was a veteran.
The man who bought the house on Lake Denton Road was cleaning out some of the leftover possessions in the garage at mid-morning when he found the grenade.
Dressel said it was not obviously a paperweight, in part because when such objects are converted to paperweights, they have the bottom drilled out. This one had the bottom intact.
Members of the Manatee Bomb Squad told local deputies that the “spoon” and pin at the top also looked authentic. They would have to examine it to be certain.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who comes across something that could be a bomb, hand grenade or other explosive device to step away from it and call 911.
“Do not try to detonate or defuse it yourself,” Dressel said. “Err on the side of caution.”