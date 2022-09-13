AVON PARK — Police found a man dead on the concrete in a shopping center in Avon Park.
The unidentified man was found lying in a fenced-in area at 910 U.S. 27. Like other big box stores, the area previously served as a garden center or an area to sell other outdoor items. A short overhang on the side of the building provided some shade from the intense heat. Police sought the shade there as they made a list of the man’s property, including his bicycle and other items.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator arrived on scene shortly after deputies cased the area. A Beall’s Outlet employee would not comment. The store remained open.
Though it will be some time before a cause of death is known, Florida and other parts of the country are experiencing high temperatures, which can cause heat stroke and lead to death.
What makes it so dangerous is how quickly it can occur. When one’s core body temperature spikes, everything collapses: The stomach releases toxins into the body and cells begin to die.