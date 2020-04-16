LAKE PLACID — Joseph Edward Goc, 54, of Stuart was found dead in his vehicle on Monday in Placid Lakes, a subdivision of Lake Placid. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s public information office said the death appeared to be of natural causes.
The vehicle was pulled over on Placid Lakes Boulevard just north of SR 70.
Just at noon, HCSO deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person. The draft of the incident was almost entirely redacted and provided few details. What the report said was that a witness/complainant saw Goc slumped over in the seat of a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. The witness tried to contact Goc to no avail.