SEBRING — When Carlton Edler phoned the Taco Bell on U.S. 27 in Sebring and told employees there that he planned to shoot the place up, he reminded police of a workplace shooting that claimed five lives three years ago.
On Feb. 19, officers from the Sebring Police Department and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the Taco Bell with their vehicles at U.S. 27 North. The restaurant is an outparcel of Shelby Crossing.
Edler was not on the property, but police emptied the Taco Bell and searched the building, as well as blocked access to new customers entering. They told employees arriving for work to wait for an all-clear before they could go inside.
According to detectives, Edler, who was angry at his girlfriend, called her place of work twice and threatened to “shoot the place up.” The first call came at 11:31 a.m., just before the lunch rush, and the second call came just eight minutes later, at 11:39 a.m. Detectives traced the phone number to a Fort Meade address and found witnesses who saw Edler on the phone at the time of the threatening calls.
He was arrested and charged in March.
Edler stood before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday and pled no contest to two counts of making a threat concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Each gun threat is a second-degree felony that can bring 15 years.
He received 10 months in jail, followed by probation, fines, investigative court costs, warrantless search and seizure, and other costs.
Three years ago, officers surrounded SunTrust Bank just a mile or so down U.S. 27 in response to shots fired in the lobby of the bank.
A Highlands County deputy standing outside Taco Bell told a reporter that he had also responded to SunTrust, where a gunman called dispatchers and admitted to shooting five women. Four employees and one customer were killed in the shooting.
This is not going to be the kind of thing you want to do in this town, he told the Highlands News-Sun.
“I remember that day; it was not a good day,” he said. “We take these threats extremely seriously.”
He was assigned to directing traffic down Hammock Road and away from U.S. 27 when responders shut down the highway in both directions and parked the Sheriff’s Emergency Operations Center in the middle of the highway.
It was all hands-on deck, he said of the SunTrust shooting. Luckily, he said, February’s event was just a phone threat.