SEBRING — When Carlton Edler phoned the Taco Bell on U.S. 27 in Sebring and told employees there that he planned to shoot the place up, he reminded police of a workplace shooting that claimed five lives three years ago.

On Feb. 19, officers from the Sebring Police Department and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the Taco Bell with their vehicles at U.S. 27 North. The restaurant is an outparcel of Shelby Crossing.

