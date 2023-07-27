Man gets 10 years for attacking deputies during arrest

The sister of a felony defendant became upset Monday after a judge sentenced her brother, Unique Shabazz Bisbee, to a decade in Florida state prison.
Courtroom deputies had to ask the sister, who tearfully asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to spare her brother from prison, to leave the courtroom. After being ejected, she continued to yell from the hallway outside the courtroom.
Cowden sentenced Bisbee to 10 years in prison because Bisbee, who has a history of violent arrests, failed to appear for the disposition of a three-year sentence last year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of battery of Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Aug. 6, 2021. Estrada gave him three years, but allowed Bisbee to be free pending formal sentencing. Bisbee promised Estrada to return to court a few weeks later for the disposition of his sentence.
When that date – Sept. 20, 2021 — came around, Bisbee failed to appear in court. Estrada ordered Bisbee arrested and held on no bond.
Bisbee was arrested and put in Highlands County Jail on a no-bond hold.
According to Cowden, by failing to appear, the court could abandon Bisbee’s previous sentence and give him another sentence. So his Monday hearing became a sentencing hearing with victim statements both supporting Bisbee and those seeking a higher sentence.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Ritenour was with other deputies who knocked on Room 138 of the Avon Park EconoLodge on June 6, 2020. The deputies were there to arrest Bisbee, who was staying at the motel with his wife and children.
According to Ritenour, Bisbee broke and ran, and as Ritenour submitted multiple Taser hits and at least four deputies struggled to control him, Bisbee bit, kicked and fought them until they could get a second handcuff on him. He kicked one deputy in the face, breaking his glasses and cutting him.
Ritenour on Monday asked to address the court under Marsy’s Law, which allows victims to describe to a judge how they were injured or otherwise negatively affected by a defendant’s actions.
“We went there to take the kids into custody,” Ritenour said of the EconoLodge event. “There were four of us who were battered. He kicked us repeatedly.”
He asked Cowden to sentence Bisbee to five years on each of four deputies to run consecutively, for a total of 20 years.
Bisbee’s sister then addressed the court, describing Bisbee’s childhood as brutal.
“He was beaten on and kept in a closet,” she told Cowden. “That’s what he went through as a child.” She said Bisbee had been drinking for two weeks before deputies came for him.
“He told the deputies to kill him, to kill him,” she told the judge.
She also said Bisbee’s late father taught Bisbee to be afraid of police, that they were out to hurt him.
“My brother told me he was afraid of the police,” she said.
His defense lawyer, Rhonda Whittaker, asked Cowden to consider Bisbee’s mental health record.
“He was diagnosed in 2011 with impulse control and conduct disorder, and has been (involuntarily committed) three times since then,” Whittaker told the judge. “He had split from his wife, and he has a new girlfriend who is six months pregnant.” She asked that he be given the three years agreed to under Estrada.
Bisbee spoke on his own behalf, saying “I hold myself responsible; I’m not a child,” he said. “I’m done with it. I’m tired, standing here in court. I’m not sad; I’m wrong for everything I did. I deserve to live; I haven’t lived yet.”
Cowden then sentenced Bisbee to 10 years in Florida state prison.
“You were instructed to return to court for (sentencing), you did not return to court (for sentencing),” she told Bisbee. “You picked up another violent offense.”
Bisbee’s sister began screaming and was asked to leave the courtroom. Bisbee was led off to jail.