Man gets 10 years for attacking deputies during arrest

Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker asks a judge to keep Unique Bisbee’s sentence to a previously agreed to three years in prison.

The sister of a felony defendant became upset Monday after a judge sentenced her brother, Unique Shabazz Bisbee, to a decade in Florida state prison.

Courtroom deputies had to ask the sister, who tearfully asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to spare her brother from prison, to leave the courtroom. After being ejected, she continued to yell from the hallway outside the courtroom.

