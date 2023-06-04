Man gets 12 years for trafficking in meth

Alexandros Perez was pulled over in his car four times in Highlands County between December 2020 and August 2021.
Each time sheriff’s deputies searched his car, they found large quantities of amphetamine and during other traffic stops, found alprazolam, cannabis, and on one occasion, a gun hidden under his driver’s seat.
He is just one of many methamphetamine defendants on the felony court docket on a given day. On one May day, for instance, 26 of the 85 cases on the felony docket involved meth possession.
Meth has remained the focus of law enforcement as well as assistant state attorneys, but there is help for those who want it.
“Over the course of my 30 years there has been a constant stream of drug cases,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said Wednesday. “Those trafficking and in sales of controlled substances generally are facing prison sentences.”
Those arrested for simple possession (third-degree felony) can get help through the courts if they want it.
“Users [possession] cases generally are given opportunities for rehabilitation and recovery,” Kromholz said.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman works with prosecutors to eradicate sources of methamphetamine in the county.
“Any time we can work with our partners at the Office of the State’s Attorney to put a major meth dealer in prison for a long time, it is a victory for everyone in our county,” Blackman said.
Dependence on the drug is a source of violence, theft, and other crimes that hurt the community, he said.
“It is a known fact that the sale and use of illegal drugs is the nexus for many other types of crimes such as burglary and theft,” the sheriff said, “so any way we can hinder the flow of any illegal drugs onto our streets makes Highlands County a safer place for everyone.”
On Wednesday, Perez, 30, stood before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and quietly pleaded no contest to three counts of trafficking in amphetamine, possession of alprazolam, and other charges.
Cowden, citing mandatory minimum sentences for amphetamine possession, sentenced Perez to 12 years in Florida state prison. Ten of those years were mandatory minimum sentences – seven years for possessing 28 grams or more – a first degree felony – the other mandatory three years were for possessing 14 or more grams of the stimulant.
In Florida, because Perez on two occasions was arrested with more than 14 grams of the stimulant (Cowden made the second three-year-sentence concurrent with the first), he was hit with two, mandatory, $50,000 fines; because he was found with more than 28 grams of amphetamine on a third occasion, Cowden added a mandatory $100,000 fine. Total fines Perez will have to pay once he’s out, sometime around 2035: $200,000 plus court costs and other fees.
Perez earned his mandatory, seven-year-sentence for meth trafficking on April 30, 2021, at around 6 in the evening.
According to sheriff’s deputies, they found a Crown Royal liquor bottle bag under his car seat that had three baggies of methamphetamine weighing more than 28 grams total.
That arrest occurred while he was out on bond awaiting trial on three other methamphetamine possession cases. As in the fourth and final arrest, the previous three arrests occurred as he was driving his car with drugs inside.
The first arrest, in December 2021, occurred after Perez ran a stop light at Kenilworth Boulevard and Sebring Parkway. Deputies found amphetamine, a digital scale, and a J-22 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat. He did not have a concealed weapons permit at the time, deputies said.
He was arrested three more times at subsequent traffic stops.
At one point, detectives used a Facebook account to arrange a purchase of amphetamine from Perez, but Perez rented a U-Haul pickup truck and scouted the area where the buy was to take place. He spotted an undercover sheriff’s pickup truck parked nearby.
He messaged the detectives that because he’d discovered the undercover ruse, there would be no drug sale.
However, they pulled him over after he left his mother’s house later that day. They found amphetamine inside the pickup truck.
As she sentenced Perez, Cowden reminded him that the mandatory sentences don’t come with gain time.
“You will serve, day by day, hour by hour, 10 years in Florida state prison,” Cowden told him.