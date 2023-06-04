Man gets 12 years for trafficking in meth

Alexandros Perez watches as Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, tells a judge about Perez’s arrests for methamphetamine trafficking.

 JOHN GUERRA/Staff

Alexandros Perez was pulled over in his car four times in Highlands County between December 2020 and August 2021.

Each time sheriff’s deputies searched his car, they found large quantities of amphetamine and during other traffic stops, found alprazolam, cannabis, and on one occasion, a gun hidden under his driver’s seat.

Recommended for you