SEBRING — Elijah Worsley, the 18-year-old who fled the state after shooting into a car and injuring two people in Avon Park last year, was sentenced to two consecutive eight-month sentences Thursday.
He took the plea several days before his trial was to begin on four attempted first degree murder charges. If a jury were to find him guilty of attempted first degree murder with injuries, he could have received a life sentence.
In a plea arrangement arranged by his attorney, Assistant State Attorney Rhonda Whittaker, prosecutors agreed to drop the attempted murder charges in exchange for his no contest plea to several charges: shooting into a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm.
“We’ve reached an agreement with the state,” Whittaker told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada as Worsley stood before the judge Thursday.
During his plea hearing Thursday, Worsley and prosecutors agreed that the arrest affidavit that led to the charges against Worsley was accurate. Here’s what the affidavit says:
On June 20, 2021, Worsley – who had to be brought back to Florida by U.S. Marshals to face his crimes – approached a 2013 Ford Explorer containing four people at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue. Prosecutors say he tried to start a fight with a passenger.
The Explorer stopped so the occupants could talk to friends at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. Witnesses say Worsley, who was sitting on an electrical box nearby, tried to get one individual to exit the vehicle and fight. When that failed, he pulled a gun and fired several times into a rear passenger window. The driver of the Explorer pulled off, but Worsley kept firing, hitting one passenger twice in the arm and once in the thigh. He hit another passenger in his foot, chest area, and right arm. The incident was recorded on a nearby security video. The occupants of the car told police they knew the shooter as “Elijah” but police had to use a photo lineup to learn his last name from other witnesses, detectives said.
After the crime, Worsley fled to New Jersey, police said.
Worsley was arrested by federal marshals in Orange County, New Jersey in mid-August, and returned to Highlands County in September.
Estrada gave Worsley eight months for criminal mischief and eight months on each of the exhibition of the dangerous weapons charges. Estrada made two of the eight-month sentences consecutive for a total of 16 months. Worsley has been in Highlands County jail since Sept. 8. Estrada gave him credit for time served, so Worsley could finish his sentence by the end of January.
Worsley was scheduled to stand trial today, August 8.