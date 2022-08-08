SEBRING — Elijah Worsley, the 18-year-old who fled the state after shooting into a car and injuring two people in Avon Park last year, was sentenced to two consecutive eight-month sentences Thursday.

He took the plea several days before his trial was to begin on four attempted first degree murder charges. If a jury were to find him guilty of attempted first degree murder with injuries, he could have received a life sentence.

Recommended for you