Man gets 5 years for terrorizing woman, baby

SEBRING — A judge Monday sentenced Christopher Caauwe to five years in state prison for beating and threatening his girlfriend with a gun and stuffing his baby under a mattress. The child survived the violent June 2020 rampage with bumps and bruises.
With time served, the 25-year-old will spend about the next three years in prison. He had been released pending trial, but was arrested in August for possession of methamphetamine during a felony stop.
He pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of child abuse. Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden sentenced him to five years in prison on each charge, and added five years of probation for the amphetamine possession charge. She then made the sentences concurrent.
Cowden also ordered Caauwe not to contact the woman he held at gunpoint, beaten and threatened, as well as the child, who shares his last name.
Highlands Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart announced to the court that she was dropping other charges, including two counts of false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation and other charges that could have brought more prison time.
Caauwe was apparently upset about a friend’s suicide, had begun drinking heavily in the apartment he shared with a woman and a 6-month-old baby around June 9, 2020. He allegedly had beaten and punched the woman as she held the baby, knocking her to the ground. He also held a pistol to the woman’s head and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, police said.
The woman fled the apartment without the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house to call the Highlands emergency dispatch. At the same time, neighbors called police with reports of shots fired, but it turned out to be Caauwe breaking windows in cars.
The Sheriff’s Office responded and saw Caauwe standing on the grass in front of the apartments.
As police tried to talk him down, he threatened to shoot the woman and the child. After arresting him outside, the police went inside the apartment. They found the baby stuffed between mattresses and the wall. The baby had lumps and bruises and was having trouble breathing, deputies reported.
The deputy interviewed the wife about what happened, and noticed she had numerous bruises, cuts and scratches to her face, arms, hands, torso and knees.