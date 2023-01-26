Man gets 5 years for terrorizing woman, baby

From left: Christopher Caauwe and Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter listen as a judge sentences Caauwe to five years in prison. He admitted to holding a gun to the head of his live-in girlfriend and stuffing his baby under a mattress. The child survived, but was bruised.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A judge Monday sentenced Christopher Caauwe to five years in state prison for beating and threatening his girlfriend with a gun and stuffing his baby under a mattress. The child survived the violent June 2020 rampage with bumps and bruises.

With time served, the 25-year-old will spend about the next three years in prison. He had been released pending trial, but was arrested in August for possession of methamphetamine during a felony stop.

