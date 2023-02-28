SEBRING — A man with a history of burglary and theft convictions was sentenced to more than six years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to breaking into a home and attacking a woman inside.
The woman had just returned home with her children on Sept. 3, 2020, when Garfield Douglas Christie, 28, walked through her front door and into her living room. When she demanded to know why the stranger was in her house, Christie said, “It’s me, David, you don’t remember me?”
The woman did not know Christie, whose first name is Garfield. When she demanded he leave her house, the 6-foot, 1-inch tall, 235-pound Christie grabbed her breast, then put his hands around her neck. He then pushed her against the wall and choked her until her oxygen was cut off, investigators said. He pushed her onto the living room couch, where he held her down, rubbed her private areas, and attempted to undo her pants.
When one of the children entered the living room and saw the altercation, he called out, “Mom?” which led Christie to stop, stand up, and walk toward the front door. He grabbed a Playstation 4 controller and left.
The victim picked up her phone and photographed Christie as he walked away.
While in court Monday, Assistant State Attorney Tatiana Dimitroff told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that though Christie had “severe mental health issues,” he had been restored to competency. Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter agreed, saying that Christie was able to comprehend the court proceedings. The court also determined he was competent to proceed in June 2022.
However, as part of his plea agreement, Christie must be evaluated by psychiatrists while in jail and must take all medication as prescribed. He will undergo another psychiatric evaluation when his jail term ends.
Once he’s freed from prison, he’ll serve five years probation. Cowden also ordered Christie to not contact the victim, who did not know him before the attack, by any means.
Christie has a history of burglarizing homes and businesses.
He was sentenced to 10 months in county jail for entering a house on Lakeview Drive and stealing shoes, socks and a gas can.
In July 2018, he was sentenced to nine months in the Highlands County Jail for burglarizing a home on Summit Avenue. He told police he entered an empty apartment unit after hearing gunshots, which was not true. He told police he went in there to investigate. He had codeine and cannabis on his person, which led to drug charges. He also gave the police a fake name.