SEBRING — A man with a history of burglary and theft convictions was sentenced to more than six years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to breaking into a home and attacking a woman inside.

The woman had just returned home with her children on Sept. 3, 2020, when Garfield Douglas Christie, 28, walked through her front door and into her living room. When she demanded to know why the stranger was in her house, Christie said, “It’s me, David, you don’t remember me?”

