SEBRING — In 1987, when Steve Milburn was a young father, he admitted to molesting his little girl. The 6-foot, 6-inch tall, 300-pound man pleaded no contest to four counts of attempted sexual battery to avoid four possible life sentences.

Upon release from prison in 1996, Milburn was ordered to undertake sex offender counseling, submit to sex offender registration rules and full-time monitoring from the Highlands County Sheriff’s office. He also was barred from being in proximity to children without another adult present.

