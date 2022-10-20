SEBRING — In 1987, when Steve Milburn was a young father, he admitted to molesting his little girl. The 6-foot, 6-inch tall, 300-pound man pleaded no contest to four counts of attempted sexual battery to avoid four possible life sentences.
Upon release from prison in 1996, Milburn was ordered to undertake sex offender counseling, submit to sex offender registration rules and full-time monitoring from the Highlands County Sheriff’s office. He also was barred from being in proximity to children without another adult present.
Months after his release, Milburn, then 39, married a then 19-year-old woman and the two had a daughter.
On Oct. 11, after a two-day trial during which Milburn and his now 21-year-old victim each took the stand, a jury found Milburn guilty of sexually molesting his second daughter. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada immediately sentenced him to three life sentences — to run concurrently. Additionally, Estrada gave him 60 years to run consecutively to the life sentence.
Defense lawyer Rhonda Whittaker told the jury that the sexual intercourse, fondling, and other sexual offenses Milburn was accused of performing on his second daughter, when she was younger, never happened.
In fact, Milburn’s status as a sex offender required him to get the court’s permission to raise his daughter in the home — which was granted. Milburn said he had the endorsement of his sex offender counselor and his probation officer.
Whittaker argued the events are false memories of the child and were created by a childhood that centered on her father’s designation as a sex offender. Monthly sex offender monitoring in the home and concerned relatives asking the child if her father had ever molested her made the child susceptible to false memories over the years, the attorney said.
According to Whitaker, the young daughter spent a lot of time outside the home with relatives, “a family that frequently asked her, ‘Is he touching you? Is he doing this? Her brother and sister-in-law asked her, ‘Is anything happening?’ All of these people, constantly asking her these questions.”
According to Whittaker, the relatives stopped asking questions in 2018 when the victim (then 17) — upset at being punished — wrote a letter to relatives alleging sexual molestation. Milburn was arrested in July 2018 and has been in jail since.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz presented another witness — a woman who moved into the house after the victim’s mother died. The woman, Milburn’s girlfriend at the time, told the jury that Milburn asked her to have a “threesome” with the young victim. The woman told the jury that she told Milburn “not in my lifetime.”
Milburn took the stand in his defense, telling the jury that he had never molested either daughter, that he’d taken the guilty plea in 1987 to prevent his first daughter from being dragged through the court system. He told Kromholz at one point that he could not have locked a bedroom door and molested the victim because “there was no lock on the door.”
Kromholz also played a CD-ROM of the victim’s interview with counselors at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Sebring for the jury. During the interview, the child described what Milburn had done to her over the years.
The jury convicted Milburn on three counts of sexual battery of a child under 12; two counts of lewd molestation; and a single count of sexual battery on a child 12–17 years old.
Though Kromholz asked for three consecutive life sentences for Milburn, Estrada sentenced Milburn to three concurrent life sentences — which still means life. He also sentenced Milburn to 15 years for each of the lewd molestation convictions to be served concurrently and 30 years for the sexual battery on a child older than 12.
The sentences add up to life plus 30 years. He is not eligible for parole.