FORT LAUDERDALE — An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier has been sentenced in Florida to nearly 22 years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows.

Jason Van Eman, 44, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, according to court records. A jury found him guilty in May of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

