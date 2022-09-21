SEBRING — The court sentenced Robert Eugene Griffith to two years of house arrest after he pled no contest to felony dumping.
He also was given two years of house arrest after pleading no contest to felony fleeing and eluding. As part of his punishment, Senior Judge Julian Dale Durrance ordered Griffith to pick up trash and litter as ordered by the Highlands County Code Enforcement.
The information, which did not include a great deal of details, accused Griffith of dumping more than 500 pounds, or 100 cubic feet, of garbage and construction debris in an unauthorized area. He was also ordered to pay more than $200 in fines and investigative costs.
As part of the plea deal, he also pleaded no contest to fleeing and eluding after he fled a traffic stop in July 2020. The police found him hiding in a bedroom and found his vehicle in the backyard of the residence where he’d fled.
He also pleaded no contest to felony battery, prior conviction and was given time served. His first conviction of domestic battery was in November 2020.
Last year, Griffith was found guilty of sheltering a runaway minor in his home for more than 24 hours without telling the child’s parents. He told police he saw the social media requests for help finding the child, then took him to his home, where he kept him without notifying law enforcement.
He was given time served.