SEBRING – Jed Lucas Grant will spend 364 days in county jail after allegedly forcing the mother of his child to have sex with him in June 2021.
According to his Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest report, Grant, 35, was laying in bed when the victim came home and laid down to go to sleep.
She told police that Grant turned over and began love making but she told him she was too tired. That’s when he began hitting her and forcing himself on her, yelling that she had been with another man. He repeatedly beat, punched, and violated her, she told police. After he forced her to have sex with him, he rolled over and fell asleep.
That’s when she fled the house and called the police.
As they interviewed the “extremely upset” woman, deputies noted bruising, welts to her face, and other signs of violence on her. They went to arrest Grant and charge him with four counts of sexual battery of a victim 18 years or older; domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence.
The resisting charge occurred when Grant tried to outrun a K9, which subdued him and put him in the hospital with minor injuries. While at the hospital, Grant asked for a lawyer so the interview ended.
Grant, who has been arrested five times for domestic battery, twice for aggravated assault, once for simple assault, and once for aggravated battery upon a pregnant person – could have been charged with a life felony, deputies said, but his victim apparently asked prosecutors to drop the charges, a court observer said.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped all the charges except one count of domestic battery, and one count of resisting arrest without violence. Each is a misdemeanor.
Estrada sentenced Grant to 364 days in jail on each count; with time served, Grant – who has been in jail since June 21 of last year – will be out in a couple of weeks.
This is certainly not the last time a victim has asked leniency for their domestic batterer. According to Highlands county prosecutors, they cannot proceed to trial without witnesses.