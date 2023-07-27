The Lake Placid Department received a complaint of a domestic dispute at 4:58 a.m., on July 21, that had been going on since midnight.
Upon arrival at the residence, the reporting officer could hear a male and female arguing inside the home. The woman was saying, “Leave me alone,” while the male voice said, “Shut the ‘f’ up” multiple times, according to the police report.
Officers were inside the house and knocked on the room in which the couple was arguing, according to police reports. A man identified as Jay Sebastian Stephens exited the bedroom, followed by a distraught woman who dashed from the bedroom, according to police. When officers interviewed the two, they had different stories.
The woman told police that Stephens had come into the bathroom while she was in the shower and grabbed her phone. He refused to give it back. He then followed her into the bedroom where he pinned her to the bed and refused to let her leave the bedroom. Every time she ran from the room, he would force her back into the bedroom and hold her down.
He also told her to not call a male friend on her phone, but she refused.
She told police Stephens also struck her in the head, causing her to pass out.
The woman had a small cut on her pinky finger, a cut on her right elbow, and a smaller cut underneath her elbow, according to reports.
Stephens told police the woman had struck him multiple times with a can of dog food; police said they saw no injuries on him. He also told police the woman had attacked him with scissors.
Police arrested Stephens and charged him with domestic battery and false imprisonment.