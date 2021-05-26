SEBRING — An unidentified man was hit Tuesday morning by a semi-trailer on U.S. 27 near Highway Park and later died from his injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol spent the morning and part of the afternoon investigating the scene, and was still at the scene after sending out a preliminary report.
The incident took place at 8:06 a.m. at Vision Street. A 74-year-old Lake Placid man was walking north on the northbound shoulder, just south of Vision Street.
The semi-trailer, driven by a 40-year-old man from Venus, was in the right-hand lane, FHP reports state. The driver tried to pass the pedestrian but the right side of the trailer hit the pedestrian.
Medical Unit 36-1 and fire crews from Highlands County Fire Rescue Stations 36 and 41 responded to the wreck, along with Battalion Chief 2. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials, Emergency Medical Services transported the pedestrian with intention of airlifting him to a trauma center, but he died before reaching the helicopter.
According to unofficials records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, his death is the 13th traffic fatality this year compared to 10 at this time last year. Those numbers include this pedestrian and one cyclist. All others were in vehicles.
He also is the fourth person to die this month on local roads from just two separate, unrelated incidents, both in the Lake Placid area.