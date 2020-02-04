SEBRING — A man riding a mower Friday evening on Cowhouse Road was hit by a pickup truck that, according to officials, fled the scene.
The man, who survived but has not yet been identified by emergency responders, was riding the mower when it was allegedly hit between 8-8:26 p.m., based on accounts from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Highlands County Central Dispatch reports, according to Sheriff’s Office officials, state the man was found in the roadway.
He was breathing but unconscious with a possible broken leg, according to dispatch records, and was airlifted with critical injuries to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Cowhouse Road and Lake Boulevard in Lorida.