SEBRING — A man arrested on six charges of impersonating a lawyer got permission Monday from a judge to be his own attorney.
A warrant for Donat Ricketts’s arrest was signed on Dec, 20, 2020 after court investigators determined he had signed motions and other court documents as a legal representative for clients he claimed to represent.
His signature on the bottom of documents is accompanied by such phrases as “on behalf of the Opal Ricketts Estate and Akira Hendricks Estate.” In another filing, Ricketts includes this phrase: “Donat Ricketts, Opal’s biological brother, is a California-based paralegal who shall be in control of all pleadings filed herein this action.”
“It is unknown if Ricketts is a paralegal,” investigators wrote, “but even if he does hold this certification in California, he has no legal standing or authority to act as an attorney or authority to practice law in California Florida.”
Ricketts pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada he planned to represent himself. In fact, he declared his intention to self-represent in court documents on Sept. 2.
“If you are intending to represent yourself, I have to … determine whether you’re competent to make this decision,” told Ricketts. He then asked the 31-year-old Sebring resident, who had phoned in, to switch to Microsoft Zoom to participate in virtual court. After Ricketts appeared on the screen, Estrada asked him a series of questions to determine his state of mind. He then asked Ricketts to hold his driver’s license up to the camera.
Satisfied Ricketts was who he said he was, Estrada again suggested he reconsider representing himself, by telling him that lawyers understand procedure, that they understand how discovery works, how to counter prosecutorial motions, and other skills.
“You use a lawyer to your advantage,” Estrada said. “A lawyer has legal knowledge and experience.”
“I understand, your honor,” Ricketts said. “I want to represent myself.” Indeed, he had already been filing motions for his own case before he appeared in court Monday. Since his arrest, Ricketts has filed several motions in his case, including demand for discovery, request to appear telephonically, and other information, such as a change of address notice using his paralegal address, “5062 Lankershim Blvd. #1039, North Hollywood, Calif.” That is the address of a private mailing business called NoHo Mailboxes, which rents mailboxes to customers.
Investigators say Ricketts represented himself as a lawyer when he filed six electronic court documents through the Highlands County Courthouse Electronically Filed Portal between July and October 2020. Documents filed via the platform, which eases filing and allows contactless filing of documents during COVID-19, are carefully reviewed by other legal professionals in the courthouse.
The complaints he filed in 2020 allege emotional distress, fraud, and other damages on behalf of people and families he claims to represent. Another document is titled Jurisdiction/Venue, while another filing requests “digital data warrant” and still other documents containing poorly written and vague motions for depositions and default judgments.
Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators who reviewed Ricketts’ filings looked into his claims of having the right and ability to represent the families estates for whom the motions were filed.
After examining American Bar Association and state records, investigators determined “Ricketts does not hold, nor has he ever held, certification as an attorney in any state within the United States and the District of Columbia.”
Rickett’s next pretrial conference is Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. He pleaded no contest to battery in a 2008 domestic violence case in Highlands County.