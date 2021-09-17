SEBRING — Mark Devlin of Avon Park apparently picked the wrong driver to get aggressive with.
Devlin, 24, was driving north on State Road 17 when an off-duty law enforcement officer pulled up behind him in his civilian car. As the officer, Special Agent Nathan Coogan, tried to pass Devlin, the defendant pulled into the oncoming lane to block the special agent. When Coogan was able to pass, Devlin engaged in a “road rage incident” by throwing his hands out the window and motioning for the victim to pull over.
At one point, the defendant pulled alongside the officer and swerved sideways at his vehicle, causing the victim to avoid a collision, the arrest report stated.
Devlin then flung a filled water bottle at the officer’s car hard enough to create a loud noise and a mark on the side of the victim’s car.
Coogan pulled over and called police, which responded to the corner of State Road 17 and Hollyhurst Drive in Avon Park. Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Ahrens met with Coogan there. Coogan, who was driving his unmarked state police car equipped with lights and siren, told Ahrens what had happened.
When the deputy questioned Devlin, he said he “was having a bad day” and became upset when the victim’s vehicle was approaching him from the rear. He allegedly admitted to throwing a water bottle at Coogan’s car “because he was frustrated.”
He also told Ahrens he didn’t know the car he attacked was being driven by a police officer.
Devlin was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile at an occupied vehicle, which is a felony.