Torin Lamell Swain-Daniels, one of three found guilty in the shooting of two Avon Park young people in 2018, has been sentenced to probation.
Swain-Daniels, who was 18 at the time of the crime, had remained in jail from the date of the shooting in December 2018 until June 2020, when he pled guilty to the crimes. He was then released on bond pending sentencing.
Swain-Daniels was sentenced to probation on Monday; a criminal registration sheet with the Highlands Sheriff’s Office shows that Swain, 20, was released at 1:50 p.m.
His co-defendants, Daniel Galarza, 21, and Sebastian Martinez, who was 16 at the time of the crime, also were found guilty for the shooting, which occurred on Marble Avenue. They remain in jail.
Galarza was found guilty of attempted first degree murder with firearm discharge and attempted armed robbery with great bodily harm.
In April, Martinez was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, delinquent in possession of a firearm, and attempted robbery. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada sentenced Martinez to the department of Juvenile Justice until he is 21. Once he serves that sentence, he has to serve 200 hours of community service. Martinez also faces a two-year suspension of his driver’s license, court records show.
Swain-Daniels may have been given probation after serving about 18 months because he was not considered the shooter; witnesses say Galarza pulled the pistol and fired at the two victims.
Not only that, but Swain-Daniels did not flee town to avoid arrest.
Martinez, who was caught trying to cross from Texas to Mexico in November 2019, was extradited back to Highlands County. Galarza, who fled Highlands County after the shooting, was found in North Carolina on April 3, 2019.