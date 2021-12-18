SEBRING — Lance Braden Bleiweiss is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter charges in the accidental shooting death of a friend during a house party in May 2020. Bleiweiss has been in jail since.
A defense lawyer with William Fletcher’s firm informed Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during court Wednesday that his client wanted to change his “not guilty” plea in the case. Manslaughter is punishable by 15 years in state prison, but by pleading guilty he may face less time.
The 17-year-old victim’s family could be in court when Bleiweiss, who was 20 at the time of the incident, pleads guilty and Estrada pronounces sentence at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, the lawyer said.
Witnesses at a house on Cadagua Drive told police that they had smoked marijuana, drank alcohol and played around with a .22 pistol that Bleiweiss said he had stolen from his grandfather.
Unknown, apparently, to Bleiweiss and his friends, a bullet was still in the chamber. It went off while it was in Bleiweiss’ hands, hitting the unnamed victim in the upper abdomen. As Bleiweiss ran from the area, the friends drove the victim to AdventHealth Sebring, where he later died.
Police learned that Bleiweiss had run to a relative’s house to gather clothes and other items. While there he repeatedly told his relative, “It was an accident.” He also worried aloud that he would end up in prison for life, the witness told deputies.
When police caught up with Bleiweiss, he told them he’d stolen the pistol from his grandfather and had been fooling around with it. He told police how he pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger in jest. The gun went off, and the victim simply said a quick “Ow.” Bleiweiss told police he at first thought the victim had been joking back – until he lifted the victim’s shirt and saw the wound. He panicked and fled, he told police.