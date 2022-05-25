SEBRING — Miguel Soto Acosta must write letters of apologies to the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies he kicked and fought the night after Christmas 2020. Deputies Alexandra Brock and James Lethbridge are to receive those apologies.
The brouhaha started when Acosta’s live-in girlfriend got out of the car he was driving.
“The victim fled from the defendant due to feeling unsafe with him while he was drunk and attempting to drive,” the arrest report states. While at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Winthrop Street, Acosta pulled her to the ground and beat on her.
The deputies arrived, subdued Acosta and handcuffed him.
When they tried to move him, Acosta kicked at the deputies, so they lifted him and tried to carry him to the police car. He headbutted another deputy, hitting his nose against her. Once inside the back seat of the car, he continued to kick at deputies. When they took him out of the police vehicle at the jail, he again tried to kick a deputy, according to reports.
At Acosta’s sentencing Monday, Assistant Public Defender Manuel Paul Bass told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that Acosta had been having a bad night and requested the charges be withheld. Assistant State Attorney Gary Ellis, however, objected to withholding the charges.
Acosta pled guilty in April to domestic battery, two counts of battery on a police officer and one count of assault on a police officer. The judge sentenced him to one year probation on counts 1 and 3, followed by four years of probation on the battery and assault charges.
“It sounds worse than a bad night,” Estrada said Monday as he sentenced Acosta. “Law enforcement officers were placed in jeopardy.”
In addition, Acosta must perform 175 hours of community service, complete a 12-week anger management course, pay fines and investigative costs.
He also must refrain from drinking alcohol and submit to random alcohol breath tests.