Highlands County residents remember the havoc that Hurricane Irma left behind on Sept. 10, 2017. It was devastating for all of Florida and beyond. Irma made landfall as a Category 4 storm and fortunately was downgraded to a Category 2 when she made her unwelcome visit here.
Still, the state determined that Highlands was the second hardest hit by Irma, ranked only by Monroe County.
Power was out for over 7 million people with 99% of Highlands County in the dark for days or weeks. Trees were uprooted, sometimes damaging roofs letting in wind and rain. People were stranded. There was no gas and no food.
Out of the darkness, some people were like a beam of sunlight as they put aside their own needs to help their friends and neighbors.
Bill Brantley, who also serves on the School Board of Highlands County, was nominated for the ‘Man of the Year’ Award, partly because of his selfless acts of help and kindness in the aftermath of Irma.
“Bill showed up here on Piney Point Drive,” said Cynthia Powell, who nominated him. He looked around and saw the damage there and the trees that were blocking driveways, preventing people from leaving their homes.
“He came back with his equipment to move some large tree trunks and debris from the road and individual driveways so that all the residents on the street could get in and out. He would not take payment for his efforts.
“I know he frequently shows up at other disasters, such as the big wrecks on Highway 27. He is an example of a man who doesn’t give up until everyone’s situation is improved. All of us on Piney Point Drive think of him as our hero!”
Another neighbor said that he spent all day there taking care of uprooted trees, just helping anyone in need. They named him their ‘Hurricane Hero, the Irma Intimidator’.
“I have a circular driveway and there was no way in or out. Bill cut up the big branches and moved them out. He kept looking around to see what he could do to help others. There was a lot of damage to clean up, lots of oak trees and big branches,” added Powell’s neighbor.
“Bill is a man who is devoted to his community. He will do whatever it takes to turn around a bad situation. We all think he is wonderful.”
“He also cut down a giant pine tree that had fallen across the street into another neighbor’s driveway. He worked so hard cleaning everything up for everyone here,” Powell said.
The Piney Point Drive neighbors in Lake Placid agree that Bill Brantley is just an all-around good guy and their ‘Hurricane Hero’.