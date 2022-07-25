Philippines University Shooting

Funeral workers carry a victim’s body at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon city, Philippines, Sunday, July 24, 2022. At least three people, including a former Philippine town mayor, were killed and another was wounded in a brazen attack on Sunday by a gunman in a university campus in the capital region, officials said.

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said.

The suspect was armed with two pistols and a silencer and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates.

