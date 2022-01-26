SEBRING – Not only will David Surico Jr. spend 30 months in state prison, he is no longer allowed to buy a Big Mac, Happy Meal, or other product at McDonald’s.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada ordered Surico to stay away from the stores after the man tried to rob one at knifepoint in 2020.
Surico, 44, was pulled over on Sebring Parkway in January 2019. Police called in a K9, which sniffed the exterior of his vehicle. Police say they found a .1 gram of crack cocaine inside a Marlboro cigarette box in the car’s front seat. Surica was arrested and charged with cocaine possession.
In May 2019, five months after his arrest, Surico was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of attempted possession of cocaine.
All was good until November 2020, when Surico, armed with a knife, tried to hold up the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 27 in Avon Park with a knife.
At 1:36 a.m. Surico drove his silver Honda Odyssey van – with an orange rag covering the license tag – up to the ordering sign and ordered two cheeseburgers. He then proceeded to the pay window, where the manager on duty was handling the cash register.
Surico wore sunglasses, a bandanna over his face, and black shirt, pants and tennis shoes as he drove the van, the arrest affidavit states. He stepped out of the driver’s seat, held a black knife up at the manager, and ordered her to give him the cash register. She followed procedure and simply shut the window and ordered her staff away from the windows. She then called the police.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the van about an hour later at the Marathon gas station. They arrested Surico after finding the orange rag and other clothes Surico wore during the attempted robbery. Like others who commit a crime on probation, Surico was susceptible for sentencing on his original cocaine arrest as well as for felony attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, which brings an additional 15 years.
Surico made a deal with prosecutors: He would plead guilty in both crimes and be sentenced. So, on Wednesday, Estrada gave him 24 months for the attempted robbery, which Surico pled down to aggravated assault. He also sentenced him to 24 months in jail for the violation of probation relating to the cocaine charge.
Estrada ordered the sentences to run concurrently, giving Surico credit for time served since his arrest for the robbery in May. Surico will serve three years of probation once he’s out of prison, be designated a violent felony offender of special concern, which severely restricts the possibility of probation for future crimes.
Oh, and he’ll have to submit to warrantless searches and seizures by police as well as avoid McDonald’s restaurants for the foreseeable future.