SEBRING -- A man arrested on six charges of impersonating a lawyer in Highlands County has been on a quest to prove his sister was killed when someone forced her car off U.S. 27.
Sebring resident Donat Ricketts, charged with six counts of practicing law without a license, named the Sebring Police Department, the Lake Placid Police Department and other individuals in court filings designed to discover the cause of his sister Opal’s death.
He allegedly sent threatening emails to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and when told a document didn’t exist or a request for information could not be fulfilled, would file for declaratory relief with the court.
The crimes the Sebring resident allegedly committed are non-violent, third-degree misdemeanors punishable up to five years in jail.
According to Fansler, Ricketts in September 2020 led the chief to understand that he was acting as an attorney for his deceased sister, Opal Ricketts Kendricks. Opal died in a single car accident the previous June. Ricketts believes an individual ran her off the road and caused her death, something for which there is no proof, Fansler said. Witnesses told police they did not see other cars around Opal’s at the time of the crash.
“Multiple witnesses to the crash have confirmed there were no other vehicles near the car as it lost control and rolled,” Fansler said.
In a lawsuit Ricketts filed on behalf of Opal’s estate, he claims a local man repeatedly threatened to kill his sister, specifically stating that she would be found dead on the side of the road. Ricketts wrote that Opal had predicted her death at the hands of the individual and had directed other family members to take her child to another state in the event of her murder.
Donat Ricketts filed numerous motions in Highlands County Circuit Court against the Sebring Police Department, the Lake Placid Police Department, subpoenaed witnesses, and filed motion after motion to obtain documents that he believed proved his allegations.
Judge David Ward dismissed Ricketts’ case on Jan. 27 after Ricketts failed to respond to court requests for documents showing he had standing to represent Opal.
Fansler recounted how aggressive Ricketts could be in his quest.
“In an attempt to force us to release our investigative report (prior to completion) Mr. Ricketts filed motion after motion in regards to the death investigation of Opal. Each was denied based on public record exemptions,” Fansler said.
“Ricketts, also known as Shawn Turner in many of his emails to me, demanded records for cellular data be pulled on (an alleged killer) due largely in part to Ricketts theorizing (that someone) killed Opal by running her off the road."
Yet, according to Fansler, “Donat insisted we obtain a warrant for (the alleged killer's) GPS locations on the day and time of the crash. I denied his request and refused to violate (the individual's) privacy due to witness statements and lack of physical evidence to support a second vehicle involvement.”
Donat, upset at the Lake Placid Police Department’s rebuff, began to lash out in emails, the chief said. He threatened to sue the department and vowed to raise money to defeat Fansler at the polls.
Ricketts -- who is not a lawyer or a paralegal -- also filed lawsuits on the West Coast.
While using a Los Angeles mailroom address, Ricketts filed lawsuits -- again posing as a lawyer -- against Hollywood film and television production companies. He accuses them of stealing a script from him and marketing it under a different title.
Ricketts also uses the name Shawn Turner as he markets himself as a writer, producer, and activist who sought contacts in African American film productions.
His Twitter handle, @STVision007, which he uses to market his skills and make political statements, all of which is completely legal. The account has links to videos of him dancing in front of angel wings and other self-promoting images and statements. One tag on his Twitter account: ‘All American’ Stolen by White Executives from Black American Actor and Independent Producer.”
He writes of his script, called “All American” on his Twitter account. According to Ricketts, the story “concerns a character named Blake Jenkins, a socially, politically, and culturally conscious Black American football star from an inner-city called Hush Mouth City.”
Ricketts uses a North Hollywood address in the filings with the Highlands County Circuit Court that got him in trouble. It is the address of a storefront where one can rent a mailbox.
While using the mailroom address in Los Angeles, Ricketts sued Hollywood production companies, including the giants, over what he calls the theft of his “All American” script. The lawsuit is easily found online by Googling Ricketts v. CBS Corps. Ricketts sued CBS Corporation, CBS Studios Inc., Warner Bros. Television, The CW Network, LLC, Netflix, and other companies.
A judge called the filing confusing, repetitive, erroneous, improper and not relevant; nevertheless, the judge granted a partial victory, agreeing with felony copywrite infringement, but ruled it is not actionable in his case.
Rickett’s next pretrial conference in Highlands County is Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. He has a previous battery conviction from 2008.