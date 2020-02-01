AVON PARK — Passengers en route Friday afternoon to West Palm Beach got a one-hour layover in Avon Park.
Amtrak America, with help from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, pulled a man off the train because he was smoking “ganja” on the trip, said the Sheriff’s Office’s Assistant Public Information Officer Sgt. Kimberly Gunn.
Amtrak’s southbound train came to a stop between 3:15-3:30 p.m. Friday just beyond the rail crossing at Pleasant Street. Approximately 18-20 passengers had gathered on the lawn between the CSX railway and the Sheriff’s Office Avon Park Substation.
The man was sitting in the far front carriage, according to other passengers who saw him being brought off and Sheriff’s Office K9 “Lady” being led on by her handler, Deputy José Molina.
Dunn said that, typically, drug dogs go into the seating area of a passenger who has contraband to ensure it is all removed from the train.
The man was detained on the lawn among deputies while passengers sat, wandered while listening to music, or in the case of the young daughter of Benjamin and Marie Dennehy of New Zealand, did jumping jacks to work off excess energy.
Benjamin Dennehy said they hadn’t been told what was going on when they and the other passengers were asked to step off the train. He saw the dogs go in, but surmised it was not anything life-threatening.
Gunn confirmed for the Highlands News-Sun that there was no life-safety danger. The Sheriff’s Office K9 Units can handle capture of a suspect or detection of drugs, but are not trained in explosives/bomb detection. That would require a call to a larger agency such as the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal or a major metropolitan fire department, such as Orlando.
Train conductors asked passengers to line up by 4:15 p.m., had them all loaded in a few minutes and under way by 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Gunn said deputies remained on the scene and continued to investigate the incident. It was not concluded as of press time.