AVON PARK — Police say an Avon Park man’s love of Tik-Tok and video games led to the near-drowning of an infant on June 8.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an Avon Park home just before noon to answer a call of an infant with no vitals and found the baby unresponsive. Emergency medical responders performed CPR and took her to the hospital where the child survived.
Isaac Jafet Torres, who was freed on $20,000 bond, must report twice a week to pretrial services and he is not to be alone with any other children under 5 years of age – including his own child if he has one. His next court date is Aug. 15.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour also ordered Department of Children and Families to verify whether any other children in the house are in danger.
Torres told deputies during questioning at the house that he’d lost track of time after putting the child in the bathtub. He told deputies that he usually leaves the tub’s stopper open and lets the baby play with toys as the water runs and drains. He then leaves the bathroom until the child is ready to come out – which the child indicates by throwing toys and crying. He would then return to the tub to get the child out.
On June 8, however, the stopper somehow was in, which led the tub to fill nearly to the top. Torres told deputies “that he’d lost track of time due to him being on the phone.” When they asked him what he was doing on the phone he said he was viewing “Tik Tok” – a phone app that displays short videos. He also told deputies, “I was on the phone for God knows how long,” the arrest affidavit states.
The child’s mother was not home at the time of the incident, but she told police she only fills the water a few inches and stays by the child while it is in the tub.
When he realized the child was not making any noise, Torres got a panicky feeling. He found the baby lying face down in the tub, which was overflowing. He immediately pulled the baby, which was limp, and tried to revive the child using CPR on an air mattress in his gaming room.
“At this time while describing the (baby), he began to cry,” a deputy wrote in his arrest report.
The baby’s condition is not known at this time.
Deputies arrested Torres and charged him with neglect of a child with great bodily harm. If he’s found guilty he could be sentenced to 15 years.