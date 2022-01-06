SEBRING — When he checked his bait in December, Jeffrey Wayne Barnhill found a softshell turtle on each of the catfish hooks along his trotline. Knowing that catching softshells out of season is illegal in Florida, Barnhill told a county court judge Wednesday, he worked as quickly as possible to get them off the hooks and back in the water and freedom.
Unfortunately for Barnhill, he had released “70-plus” softshell turtles when a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer pulled up and wrote him a ticket for the few turtles he hadn’t released. He was given a ticket/notice to appear on 10 counts of exceeding the daily take of softshells and one count of having a softshell turtle out of season.
When Barnhill, 34, appeared before County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour Wednesday, the judge took pity on Barnhill’s situation and reduced a possible 60-day sentence and fines of up to $6,000 to $400 in fines.
He also told the judge that the wildlife officer helped him get 17 of the turtles back in the water, and some unfortunately died.
In the old days, Lake Placid families would lay a mile of nylon line on four sets of buoys holding 1,000 small hooks baited with bits of bacon in the clear, shallow waters of Lake Grassy. The result could net 40 softshell turtles, so the practice has a history. Seafood markets buy softshell turtles as a delicacy.
Citing turtle bunyavirus, a disease that is spreading among Florida’s softshell turtle species, the FWC on Aug. 26 banned “the take or transport” of any softshell turtle species, including smooth and spiny softshells, and yellow-bellied sliders.
Barnhill told Ritenour he can catch up to 1,100 pounds of catfish out of Highlands County lakes in a week.