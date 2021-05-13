SEBRING — A recent transplant to Highlands County asked his neighbors why Lake Istokpoga shallows have such high, seemingly overgrown vegetation.
Since they told him it’s always been that way, he’s setting off to find out why, and whether or not it could be different. He met Wednesday with County Commissioner Kathy Rapp to see if there’s anything the county can do.
“I’ve made it one of my priorities to find out why the state or county is not maintaining the lake,” Grim said.
When he moved in March 2020 into his house in Istokpoga Shores he couldn’t see the house from the lake nor the lake from the house because of the vegetation. He asked his neighbors, and they said it’s always been that way.
The only recourse, they said, is to pay a contractor to spray the vegetation, which he did. Now he can see the lake, but that’s not the only problem.
Grim said he noticed, now that the South Florida Water Management District has drawn down the lake in preparation for the summer hurricane season, navigating the rim canal is tricky, because of the mucky bottom.
“My neighbors said it used to be that all the lakefront property was sandy beaches,” Grim said, adding that they said that was more than 10 or 20 years ago.
Allegedly, spraying the lake for invasive aquatic plants allowed dead plant matter to float to the shallows and settle.
So far, Grim has not had much luck with elected officials. He’s called State Rep. Kaylee Tuck’s office since January and gotten no answer, he said. When he called U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office in Washington, D.C., and filled out online contact forms, he finally got a staffer that, he said, basically told him it’s “not our problem,” and to call the state.
Grim did hear back from Geoffrey Lokuta, biological administrator I of the Invasive Plant Management Section for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In an email, Lokuta told Grim that he was sorry to hear about the muck issues he had at Istokpoga Shores.
“This is a longstanding issue on Lake Istokpoga that we hear of regularly. Many canals on the lake deal with either shallow water [or] muck issues each year when the water drops,” Lokuta wrote. “Until these canals are dredged either by the private residents or the county again, this will likely be an ongoing issue.”
According to Lokuta’s email, different aspects of the lake environment are managed directly by different state agencies, and the muck, sand and silt on the canal bottom is regulated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Dredging it out, he states, would likely require a DEP permit. Canal dredging a lengthy process, gets done either by an individual or by the county.
Lokuta was not certain when or if the county had dredged the canals in the past, but said if FWC receives approval to drawdown Lake Istokpoga again, that would be a good time to dredge the canals. However, he said FWC can’t help with dredging issues, as the agency only manages aquatic vegetation for habitat enhancement/restoration or invasive plant management for the benefit of fish and wildlife.
“The only canal work FWC does is spaying invasive floating plants in canals so they don’t infest the main lake where the bulk of our plant management occurs,” Lokuta said.
Lokuta said he’d copied his response to a contact who might have more information for Grim. As for today, Grim hopes to learn more from, or perhaps inform, a county commissioner.
For now, he said, it seems one group really enjoys the grasses he had sprayed on the lake: Birds who’ve come to feed in his patch of cleared grasses.
“The birds in my section are thick. It just shows what you can do if you manage it right,” Grim said. “[The] other stuff is so thick, they can’t even get into it.”