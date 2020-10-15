SEBRING — A man has been killed and another wounded from a shooting Tuesday night on Lemon Avenue in Sebring.
Police cannot release the name of the one killed, but Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said he was 44. The family has invoked Marsy’s Law, he said, which provides crime victims, their families, and their lawful representatives with specific rights.
He was shot in the mid- to upper-torso, Hart said. The second victim, 38, was shot in the lower extremities and did not have life-threatening injuries.
However, as of Wednesday afternoon, Hart said he did not yet know if the second victim, recovering from injuries, wished to invoke Marsy’s Law.
The Florida Constitution amendment guarantees several due process rights, including freedom from intimidation, harassment and abuse. In this case, that includes not having the murder victim’s name released as part of an investigation.
The incident took place as many were winding up their Tuesday. Emergency responders answered a call at 5:45 p.m. of a shooting on Lemon Street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Sebring police and fire departments responded along with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
Two men were taken to a local hospital, Hart said. One did not survive.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators were following leads and getting good information from the community, Hart said, despite also having an unrelated shooting on Sunday night in another part of town.
“We are actively investigating both cases,” Hart said.
Anyone with information about the cases, especially eye-witnesses, are being urged to contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart, lead investigator on the homicide for the Sebring Police Department, at 863-471-5108.
Anonymous tips can be given to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.