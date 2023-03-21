SEBRING — The Spot, a popular gathering place in Washington Heights, was the scene of a shooting Monday.
Sebring Police report that at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, someone discharged a gun inside the establishment, resulting in one man getting shot in the leg.
Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. However, police do not have much information — not even a suspect description to release — because of an apparent lack of cooperation from the victim, at this time.
They do have a person of interest, Hart said, and police are searching for that person to ask further questions.
The shooting comes just 10 days after another shooting in the neighborhood took the life of 17-year-old Brian Foster, a Sebring High School student riding his bicycle home at 9 p.m. March 10.
Hart said the shootings do not appear to be related, but in both cases, police are working with very little information.
Monday’s midday shooting prompted police to give a warning to the Highlands County School District offices, less than half a mile away down EO Douglas Avenue.
John Varady, coordinator of Communications and Special Projects for the school district, said the campus keeps all exterior doors locked at all times, accessible by doorbell and buzzer, but issued an additional caution to employees to limit outdoor activity and be extra vigilant.
Meanwhile, police want to hear from anyone with information on this new case. Please call the police at 863-471-5108.