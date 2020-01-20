SEBRING — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 9207 Bridle Path in Sebring at 4:49 a.m. A third party had called in a “suspicious incident/possible domestic dispute,” according to HCSO officials. The incident ended with the deputies shooting and killing an armed man in the residence.
The deceased was identified as Dustin Alexander Nealis, 43. Court records show law enforcement was called out to the same residence for a domestic dispute in October 2019. Nealis was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, but the case had yet to go to trial and he entered a not guilty plea on Dec. 30, 2019. He was out on $20,000 bail at the time of his shooting.
Last Wednesday, Judge Peter Estrada ruled the public defender’s office could withdraw from Nealis’ case, as he had obtained private counsel. Nealis was scheduled to appear in court this Wednesday, Jan. 22, for fingerprinting and a pre-trial conference in the case.
At the time of his arrest in October, Nealis listed the 9207 Bridle Path address as his residence.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said there was a woman at the house who was not harmed in the shooting.
Two deputies and a trainee responded to the call and were unharmed. The trainee was a witness and was not involved, according to the HCSO public information officer.
The case will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because the shooting involved HCSO deputies. They also handled the last case in which there was a deputy-involved shooting in 2016, said the public information officer.