SEBRING — A man pointed an object that looked like a gun at deputies early Friday morning after placing a 911 call threatening to shoot people at the Circle K on Hammock Road.
Deputies told him to drop the apparent gun, said Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, identifying the man as 46-year-old Julio Garcia, but the man didn’t comply and instead took an aggressive stance.
Deputies fired, hitting him in his upper body, Blackman said. Garcia received first aid immediately and was transported to a local hospital and then transported to a coastal trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition.
The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending results of an independent investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State’s Attorney Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit, as is protocol with any deputy-involved shooting.
Blackman, giving a statement in a live-recorded video from the scene after the incident, said his deputies are familiar with Garcia. In addition to a “lengthy criminal history,” Blackman said Garcia has attempted “suicide by cop” a few different times since March of this year.
As recently as October, Blackman said, Garcia was arrested for misuse of 911 regarding one “suicide by cop” attempt. On Oct. 27, for another apparent “suicide by cop” attempt, deputies took Garcia into protective custody under a Baker Act, the Florida law that enables families and loved ones to temporarily detain those impaired by mental illness to receive immediate mental health services.
Blackman said Garcia, recovering from his wounds, has been charged with several crimes. Once he’s formally booked for those charges, deputies will take him into protective custody, again under the Baker Act for mental health issues.
Blackman stressed the importance of mental health and the awareness of one’s own mental health.
“If you are having thoughts of harming yourself, others or [of] using a law enforcement officer as a means of committing suicide, please seek out someone — a church, a friend or a family member — for help,” Blackman said. “Help is truly only a phone call away. Allow someone to help you with what is causing you these feelings. Suicide is never the answer.”
Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, in a mid-afternoon update, said Garcia remains in stable condition, and expressed gratitude that the incident ended quickly with no harm to deputies or the general public.
“We’re glad it didn’t turn out worse,” Dressel said. “We hope that Mr. Garcia can get the help he needs. He obviously has some issues that need to be addressed for his safety and the safety of others.”
The incident started with a phone call to 911 at 12:55 a.m., Blackman said. Garcia reported having battered his girlfriend at a home on Jacklin Avenue, a street that leads south from Hammock Road where there is a Circle K gasoline station.
He allegedly told dispatchers he had a firearm and planned to go to the Circle K to shoot people.
At 12:56 a.m., dispatchers alerted deputies, two of whom arrived at the Circle K at 1:02 a.m., Blackman said.
They found Garcia on Jacklin Avenue, east of the convenience store, walking toward the store’s parking lot and pointing what looked like a gun at deputies.
Deputies gave commands, Blackman said, but witnesses reported that Garcia took an aggressive stance, still pointing the object at deputies.
Deputies fired shots at 1:03 a.m., Blackman reported.
Once Garcia received first aid, deputies looked for his gun, but didn’t find one. It appeared, Blackman said, that Garcia was holding and pointing a cell phone at them.