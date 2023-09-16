On Friday morning, a homeowner discovered a 21-year-old Avon Park man, shot to death, behind a house on South A Avenue in Avon Park.
Residents in the area said they heard shots that morning at 1 a.m., and the homeowner found him at 9 a.m.
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 2:02 am
Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7230 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Detectives are also still seeking tips on who might have fought with and killed Douglas “Slim” Leiland between Aug. 28-31.
Deputies first learned of his murder when called to his home at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31, to investigate a “dead person” at San Jose Avenue in Avon Park.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies found Lieland, 63, deceased in his residence surrounded by evidence that suggests a struggle took place between him and the perpetrator.
According to his online social profile, Leiland was retired, had previously worked at the Jacaranda Hotel as a cook and had studied at South Florida State College.
Even those who don’t think they have useful information may still be able to help. Anyone who encountered Lieland from Aug. 28-31, please contact Detective Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
