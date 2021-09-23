SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies need residents’ help in finding a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder.
Toreaun Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection with an incident on Sept. 11 in Avon Park. Highlands County sheriff’s detectives have said this is an active case and don’t have details to release at this time.
Public information officials for the Sheriff’s Office have said it was a shooting.
Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or send an email to detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.